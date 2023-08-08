Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLCA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.46, changing hands as low as $12.24 per share. US Silica Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLCA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.36 per share, with $15.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.42.

