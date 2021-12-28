Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SKYY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (Symbol: SKYY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.30, changing hands as low as $104.87 per share. First Trust Cloud Computing shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKYY's low point in its 52 week range is $90.381 per share, with $119.985 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.52.

