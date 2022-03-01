Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SJM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.73, changing hands as low as $127.30 per share. J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJM's low point in its 52 week range is $112.33 per share, with $145.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.96. The SJM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

