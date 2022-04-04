Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SIX

In trading on Monday, shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.85, changing hands as low as $41.57 per share. Six Flags Entertainment Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIX's low point in its 52 week range is $35.75 per share, with $50.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.