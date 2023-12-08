Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SIVR

In trading on Friday, shares of the ETFS Physical Silver Shares ETF (Symbol: SIVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.45, changing hands as low as $22.27 per share. ETFS Physical Silver Shares shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SIVR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.20 per share, with $25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.53.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Cheap Energy Shares
METC Dividend History
HTH Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.