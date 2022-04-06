Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SITM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $216.19, changing hands as low as $202.93 per share. SiTime Corp shares are currently trading down about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITM's low point in its 52 week range is $75.81 per share, with $341.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $202.64.

