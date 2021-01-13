Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SIRI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.83, changing hands as low as $5.75 per share. Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIRI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.11 per share, with $7.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.