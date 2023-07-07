Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SIMO

In trading on Friday, shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.92, changing hands as low as $62.55 per share. Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SIMO's low point in its 52 week range is $51.53 per share, with $88.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.85.
