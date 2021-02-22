Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SILK

In trading on Monday, shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (Symbol: SILK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.64, changing hands as low as $53.87 per share. Silk Road Medical Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SILK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SILK's low point in its 52 week range is $20.84 per share, with $75.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.