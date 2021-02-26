Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SIL

In trading on Friday, shares of the Silver Miners ETF (Symbol: SIL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.93, changing hands as low as $41.30 per share. Silver Miners shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIL's low point in its 52 week range is $16 per share, with $52.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.