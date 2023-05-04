Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SIG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.52, changing hands as low as $66.11 per share. Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIG's low point in its 52 week range is $48.305 per share, with $83.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.77.

