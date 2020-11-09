Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SHY

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: SHY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.33, changing hands as low as $86.32 per share. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHY's low point in its 52 week range is $84.47 per share, with $86.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.33.

