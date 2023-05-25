Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SHY

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: SHY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.59, changing hands as low as $81.56 per share. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHY's low point in its 52 week range is $80.48 per share, with $83.5269 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.