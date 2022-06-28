Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SHEN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (Symbol: SHEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.92, changing hands as low as $23.52 per share. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co shares are currently trading off about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHEN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.06 per share, with $61.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.01.

