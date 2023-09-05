Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SHC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sotera Health Co (Symbol: SHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.28, changing hands as low as $15.27 per share. Sotera Health Co shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.78 per share, with $19.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.30.

