Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SGEN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $165.72, changing hands as low as $165.69 per share. Seagen Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $90.57 per share, with $213.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.