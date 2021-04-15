Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SFIX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.90, changing hands as low as $44.76 per share. Stitch Fix Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFIX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.67 per share, with $113.7594 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.77.

