Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SEM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.96, changing hands as low as $34.51 per share. Select Medical Holdings Corp shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEM's low point in its 52 week range is $20.80 per share, with $43.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.55.

