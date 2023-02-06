Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SEE

In trading on Monday, shares of Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.58, changing hands as low as $54.10 per share. Sealed Air Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEE's low point in its 52 week range is $41.24 per share, with $70.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.21. The SEE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

