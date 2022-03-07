Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SEAS

In trading on Monday, shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.93, changing hands as low as $57.54 per share. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares are currently trading off about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEAS's low point in its 52 week range is $41.94 per share, with $72.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.81.

