Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sea Ltd (Symbol: SE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.28, changing hands as low as $64.22 per share. Sea Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SE's low point in its 52 week range is $40.665 per share, with $93.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.36.
