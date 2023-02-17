Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SE

In trading on Friday, shares of Sea Ltd (Symbol: SE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.89, changing hands as low as $64.52 per share. Sea Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SE's low point in its 52 week range is $40.665 per share, with $150.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.82.

