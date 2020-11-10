Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCHZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SCHZ ETF (Symbol: SCHZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as low as $55.53 per share. SCHZ shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHZ's low point in its 52 week range is $50.10 per share, with $56.9761 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.58.

