Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCHY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHY ETF (Symbol: SCHY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.82, changing hands as low as $23.75 per share. SCHY shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.05 per share, with $24.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.