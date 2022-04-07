Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SCHW

In trading on Thursday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.85, changing hands as low as $78.98 per share. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHW's low point in its 52 week range is $63.46 per share, with $96.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.88. The SCHW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

