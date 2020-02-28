Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SC

In trading on Friday, shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (Symbol: SC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.70, changing hands as low as $23.95 per share. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.145 per share, with $27.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.