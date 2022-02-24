Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SBSI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.20, changing hands as low as $39.13 per share. Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $34.44 per share, with $45.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.