Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SBS

In trading on Monday, shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP (Symbol: SBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.42, changing hands as low as $8.37 per share. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.88 per share, with $11.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.35.

