Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SBNY

In trading on Monday, shares of Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $287.64, changing hands as low as $276.94 per share. Signature Bank shares are currently trading down about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBNY's low point in its 52 week range is $206.07 per share, with $374.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $277.95. The SBNY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

