Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SBGI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.99, changing hands as low as $42.60 per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBGI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.14 per share, with $66.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.70.

