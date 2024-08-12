Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SATS

In trading on Monday, shares of EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.15, changing hands as low as $15.11 per share. EchoStar Corp shares are currently trading down about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SATS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SATS's low point in its 52 week range is $9.53 per share, with $23.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.24.

