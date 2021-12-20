Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SASR

In trading on Monday, shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.20, changing hands as low as $44.67 per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SASR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.93 per share, with $51.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.