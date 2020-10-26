Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SAP

In trading on Monday, shares of SAP SE (Symbol: SAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.78, changing hands as low as $114.09 per share. SAP SE shares are currently trading down about 23.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAP's low point in its 52 week range is $90.895 per share, with $169.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.83.

