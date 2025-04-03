Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SANM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.41, changing hands as low as $69.00 per share. Sanmina Corp shares are currently trading off about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SANM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SANM's low point in its 52 week range is $57.52 per share, with $91.1225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.30.

