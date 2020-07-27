Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SAFE

In trading on Monday, shares of Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.18, changing hands as low as $47.51 per share. Safehold Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAFE's low point in its 52 week range is $26.61 per share, with $67.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.05.

