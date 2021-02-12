Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SA

In trading on Friday, shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (Symbol: SA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.37, changing hands as low as $18.07 per share. Seabridge Gold Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.25 per share, with $22.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.46.

