Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (Symbol: SA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.56, changing hands as low as $12.32 per share. Seabridge Gold Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.0258 per share, with $16.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.46.

