Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RYT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (Symbol: RYT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $296.69, changing hands as low as $295.25 per share. Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYT's low point in its 52 week range is $247.33 per share, with $327.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $295.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.