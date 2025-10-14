Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RYN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.28, changing hands as low as $24.62 per share. Rayonier Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.84 per share, with $32.8907 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.57.

