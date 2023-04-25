Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.60, changing hands as low as $96.20 per share. Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RY's low point in its 52 week range is $83.63 per share, with $106.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.48.
Also see: Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
Institutional Holders of LOTZ
Funds Holding BPI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.