Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RVT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (Symbol: RVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.76, changing hands as low as $13.71 per share. Royce Value Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.24 per share, with $16.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.73.

