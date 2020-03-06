Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RUSHA

In trading on Friday, shares of Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.70, changing hands as low as $39.91 per share. Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUSHA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RUSHA's low point in its 52 week range is $33.73 per share, with $49.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.22.

