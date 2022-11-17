Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RTX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.56, changing hands as low as $92.88 per share. Raytheon Technologies Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RTX's low point in its 52 week range is $79 per share, with $106.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.35. The RTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

