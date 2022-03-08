Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RSG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.79, changing hands as low as $123.52 per share. Republic Services Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSG's low point in its 52 week range is $94.06 per share, with $145.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.73. The RSG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

