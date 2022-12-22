Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RRR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.22, changing hands as low as $39.31 per share. Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RRR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.9808 per share, with $55.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.30.
