Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RPM

In trading on Thursday, shares of RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.52, changing hands as low as $85.98 per share. RPM International Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPM's low point in its 52 week range is $74.555 per share, with $101.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.