Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RPAR

In trading on Thursday, shares of the RPAR ETF (Symbol: RPAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.01, changing hands as low as $18.97 per share. RPAR shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPAR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.97 per share, with $20.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.