Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $359.51, changing hands as low as $354.49 per share. Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROP's low point in its 52 week range is $315.09 per share, with $395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $356.51. The ROP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

