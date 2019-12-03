Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $350.65, changing hands as low as $347.02 per share. Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROP's low point in its 52 week range is $245.59 per share, with $385.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $348.87.

