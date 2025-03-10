Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ROKU

In trading on Monday, shares of Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.86, changing hands as low as $68.99 per share. Roku Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROKU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROKU's low point in its 52 week range is $48.3301 per share, with $104.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.91.

